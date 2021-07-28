Velumani leads demonstrations in Coimbatore against DMK govt.

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 22:54 IST

Thondamuthur MLA and former Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday led demonstrations in Coimbatore to condemn the DMK-led State government for allegedly not fulfilling poll promises.

He led the AIADMK's ‘black shirt’ demonstration in Kuniamuthur, during which he along with hundreds of party cadre raised slogans against the DMK, particularly on its promises such as cancelling National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), reduction in fuel prices and providing ₹1,000 a month to housewives.

Advertising

Advertising

During the demonstration, Mr. Velumani accused the State government of mishandling the second COVID-19 wave and claimed that the government had under-reported the deaths.

He also alleged that the State government had cancelled tenders floated during the AIADMK regime to re-lay damaged roads in rural parts of the State. Claiming that the government is foisting false cases against the AIADMK members, the former Minister asserted that the party will not be intimidated.

Later, Mr. Velumani participated in the demonstration organised by Coimbatore North MLA Amman K. Arjunan in front of the party office on Huzur Road.

Speaking to the cadre, he said that AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for the State. “Whether we are in power or not, the AIADMK will always strive for the people,” he said.

In Tiruppur, Pollachi MLA and former Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman led the demonstration held at Kangeyam Road. The DMK had made false promises to the people to come to power, he alleged, demanding that the government fulfil its poll promises.