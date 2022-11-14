Velumani condemns arrest of two AIADMK MLAs in Valparai

November 14, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The two MLAs were arrested and later released, for staging a demonstration in Valparai, condemning the State’s decision to transfer land belonging to TANTEA to the Forest Dept

N. Sai Charan

AIADMK Headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani condemned the arrest of Valparai MLA T.K. Amul Kandasamy and Gudalur MLA Pon. Jayaseelan for staging a protest against the decision of the State government to transfer the land belonging to TANTEA to the Forest Department.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, on Sunday, arrested the two legislators when they staged a demonstration in Valparai, and they were later released. Urging the government to withdraw the order, Mr. Velumani said, in a press release, that the State government’s proposal to transfer 5,318 acres belonging to TANTEA in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts to the Forest Department would affect the livelihoods of more than 2,500 families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US