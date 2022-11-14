Velumani condemns arrest of two AIADMK MLAs in Valparai

November 14, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AIADMK Headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani condemned the arrest of Valparai MLA T.K. Amul Kandasamy and Gudalur MLA Pon. Jayaseelan for staging a protest against the decision of the State government to transfer the land belonging to TANTEA to the Forest Department.

The police, on Sunday, arrested the two legislators when they staged a demonstration in Valparai, and they were later released. Urging the government to withdraw the order, Mr. Velumani said, in a press release, that the State government’s proposal to transfer 5,318 acres belonging to TANTEA in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts to the Forest Department would affect the livelihoods of more than 2,500 families.