Velumani alleges unfair treatment to AIADMK members in Coimbatore

Former Minister for Municipal Administration and Thondamuthur MLA S.P. Velumani on Friday petitioned District Collector G.S. Sameeran alleging unfair treatment to AIADMK members by the election officials and the police during filing of nominations for the urban local bodies elections.

He along with seven other AIADMK MLAs from Coimbatore district - P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore North), S. Damodaran (Kinathukadavu), A.K. Selvaraj (Mettupalayam), V.P. Kandasamy (Sulur), T.K. Amulkandasami (Valparai) and K.R. Jayaram (Singanallur) - submitted the petition on Friday.

The petition claimed that the election officials were asking the AIADMK candidates to attach documents with their nomination papers that were not required as per the rules laid down by the State Election Commission or the Madras High Court. The candidates were being asked to attach documents such as an affidavit stating that they had not held any prior positions in rural local bodies and documents pertaining to newly-opened bank accounts.

Mr. Velumani further alleged in the petition that the police were acting in a biased manner and foisting false cases against AIADMK members in Coimbatore district and urged the Collector to ensure the conduct of the urban local bodies elections as per the directions of the Madras High Court and in a democratic, peaceful and fair manner.