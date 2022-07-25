Velumani accuses DMK govt. of putting on hold projects brought during AIADMK rule

AIADMK cadre staging a protest against the proposed electricity tariff hike near Coimbatore South Tahsildar Office, on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

July 25, 2022 18:23 IST

Former Minister S.P. Velumani accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led State government of blocking projects for Coimbatore brought by his party when it was in power.

Speaking at a protest in Pollachi to condemn the move to hike the power tariff, Mr. Velumani accused the State government increasing the property tax and prices of essential commodties.

He also said the law and order in the State has been deteriorating for the past one year.

Former Deputy Speaker V. Jayaraman, who also took part in the protest, said the State government has failed to procure a reasonable price for copra. He also alleged that the mineral resources from the State were being smuggled to the neighbouring states. MLAs S. Damodaran, T.K. Amul Kandasamy and V.P. Kandasamy took part in the protest.

In city, the AIADMK members led by MLAs Amman K. Arjunan and K.R. Jayaram staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Tahsildar office. Mr. Arjunan told The Hindu that if the proposed hike in the electricity tariff was not withdrawn immediately, the party would stage a massive protest after consulting party’s interim general secretary Edappadi. K. Palaniswamy.

The protest was held In Mettupalayam also. MLAs P.R.G Arun Kumar and A.K. Selvaraj and former Speaker P. Dhanapal staged a protest near bus stand.