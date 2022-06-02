Vellalore govt. school gets new classrooms

Round Table India, a non-governmental organisation, has constructed four classrooms at Government Higher Secondary School in Vellalore.

This was built under the banner of “Freedom through Education”, the NGO’s national campaign to educate under privileged children. The classrooms were built at the cost of ₹38 lakh, was partially funded by CSR initiative of Aanamalais Toyota along with the support of old students, a release noted.

“Vellalore government school has a total strength of 1,200, and this new building will benefit the students. More and more students are expected to join the school, as nearly 6,000 families shifted near Vellalore recently,” said Dipender Singh, Chairman of North Round Table 20.