Vellalar college in Erode gets ‘A+’ accreditation from NAAC

Vellalar College of Engineering and Technology has secured ‘A+’ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.33 out of 4.

A release from the college said that a NAAC peer team visited the college from July 13 to 15 and evaluated the performance on the basis of various parameters, including curriculum, teaching-learning methods, innovations and extensions, infrastructure, library and its facilities, students’ development, college management and coordination. The release said that the team lauded the college for being one among the 50 best colleges in the State. Based on the evaluation, the team recommended accreditation and the college was accredited with ‘A+’ ranking. The college was accredited with ‘A’ grade in 2019 and 2021.

S.S. Kandasamy, college president, S.D. Chandrasekar, secretary and correspondent and M. Yuvaraja handed over the certificate to M. Jeyaraman, Principal.