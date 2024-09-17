ADVERTISEMENT

Vellakovil farmers apprehend water contamination due to dumping of cotton wastes close to canal

Published - September 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Vellakovil have complained to the district authorities in Tiruppur that the PAP canal, the lifeline for cultivation in the tail-end parts, was susceptible to pollution due to dumping of cotton wastes by the sides of the canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers apprehend that there is also the risk of groundwater getting contaminated due to the wastes dumped by some of the open-end spinning mills in the region could get mixed in the water at any time.

The mills, the farmers have complained, surreptitiously dump the waste packed in sacks during the night hours, citing a dump at Veppampalayam.

While urging the officials to intervene, the farmers have also appealed to the mill owners to eschew the practice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US