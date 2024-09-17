GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vellakovil farmers apprehend water contamination due to dumping of cotton wastes close to canal

Published - September 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Vellakovil have complained to the district authorities in Tiruppur that the PAP canal, the lifeline for cultivation in the tail-end parts, was susceptible to pollution due to dumping of cotton wastes by the sides of the canal.

The farmers apprehend that there is also the risk of groundwater getting contaminated due to the wastes dumped by some of the open-end spinning mills in the region could get mixed in the water at any time.

The mills, the farmers have complained, surreptitiously dump the waste packed in sacks during the night hours, citing a dump at Veppampalayam.

While urging the officials to intervene, the farmers have also appealed to the mill owners to eschew the practice.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.