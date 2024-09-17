Vellakovil farmers apprehend water contamination due to dumping of cotton wastes close to canal

Farmers in Vellakovil have complained to the district authorities in Tiruppur that the PAP canal, the lifeline for cultivation in the tail-end parts, was susceptible to pollution due to dumping of cotton wastes by the sides of the canal.

The farmers apprehend that there is also the risk of groundwater getting contaminated due to the wastes dumped by some of the open-end spinning mills in the region could get mixed in the water at any time.

The mills, the farmers have complained, surreptitiously dump the waste packed in sacks during the night hours, citing a dump at Veppampalayam.

While urging the officials to intervene, the farmers have also appealed to the mill owners to eschew the practice.