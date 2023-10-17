Vellakoil farmers in tail-end of PAP scheme feel left high and dry

October 17, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in the tail-end of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) scheme at Vellakoil in Tiruppur district have expressed disappointment over what they describe as the “inaction” of the Water Resources Department in addressing their grievance of not getting adequate water from the branch canals in the tail-end areas.

Water thefts

A group of farmers had, earlier this month, conducted a week-long relay fast demonstration demanding immediate action on “water theft through illegal pipelines” from the main and branch canals in the upstream.

“We had withdrawn the protest believing in some remedial action by the authorities in the interests of registered ayacutdars. We are contemplating legal remedy,” P. Velusamy, president of Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangeyam-Vellakoil), said.

HC directive

The Water Resources Department , Mr. Velusamy charged, had not fulfilled the directive of the High Court not to permit construction of wells or digging of borewells within 50 metres distance from the canal. Slackness in the monitoring of the directive has led to water shortage in the tail-end areas, Mr. Velusamy said.

According to M. Gopalakrishnan, IT Wing State Secreratry of Tamizaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam, the monitoring committee comprising officials from the departments of police, revenue, and water resources have caused disappointment to the farmers in the Vellakoil-Kangeyam belt with an ayacut of 48,000 acres under the PAP scheme.

Farmers in Kundadam, Vellakovil and Kangeyam in Tiruppur districts are the most affected by the water thefts, which has been a recurring phenomenon along up to 100 km stretch of the 124-km long canal running through Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The court directive also states that there should be no water diversion for any other purpose other than agriculture, and that pumping motors exceeding 10 HPs must not be used.

The farmers in the tail-end are an agitated lot since water is diverted to non-acacut lands in proximity to canal. The instances of people purchasing land parcels close to the canal and construct sumps to store water for the purpose of selling it to industries has remained unchecked. Also up to 40 to 50 HPs are used to divert water illegally, they complained.

Officials claim that the main demand of the farmers in the tail-end area has been addressed. “The extent of water due to the farmers in the tail-end has been released,” a senior official of Water Resources Department said.

