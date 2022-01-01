Velan Thiruvizha from January 7 to 9

The annual Velan Thiruvizha organised by Shri Sakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology will be held from January 7 to 9.

According to a release, the function begins with the gomatha puja on January 7 at 4.30 p.m. The inaugural function will be held on on January 8 at 9 a.m. Karthikeya Sivasenpathy, Managing Trustee of Senaapathy Kangeyam Cattle Research Foundation, will be the chief guest.

Around 65 stalls related to agriculture products will be on display. Various events such as native cattle show, best fighting goat,best bulls, best fighting rooster and the best native breed dog shows will be on the cards. Rekla race is the main attraction of the thiruvizha.

Rural artists from Thanjavur will present various folk dances and concerts that include oyilattam, mayilattam and poikalkuthirai will be held on the college premises.

Cattle exhibition will start at 6 a.m. on Saturday. In addition, separate competitions for different types of bulls will also take place.