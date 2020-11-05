Vehicular underpass to come up at three places on Salem-Ulundurpet Highway

Salem

05 November 2020 22:14 IST

National Highways of Authority India to begin work in two months

The National Highways of Authority India would be constructing vehicular underpass at three places on Salem-Ulundurpet Highway.

According to NHAI officials, the underpasses would come up near Thalaivasal bus stand, Mummudi junction and Deviyakuruchi.

The Salem-Ulundurpet highway is one of the busiest stretches here and villagers and businesses have been demanding solutions to prevent accidents at these junctions. Considering public demand, NHAI has currently proposed to construct the underpasses at these three points to prevent accidents. “The vehicular underpasses would be 12 metres wide and once constructed it is expected to reduce accidents at these spots. The Thalaivasal junction is one of the busiest points with bus stand on one side and several businesses in the area. Each underpass is estimated approximately to cost Rs .20 crore and the works are expected to begin in two months”, a senior official from NHAI said.

Advertising

Advertising

However, villagers at Thalaivasal said that a flyover should be constructed in the area to ease congestion and prevent fatal accidents. Vijayakumar, a trader at the junction said, “hundreds of vehicles pass through the junction each day. Besides bus stand, the daily vegetable market also function in the area and hundreds of farmers cross the road with their produce. Instead of a vehicular underpass, officials should consider constructing a flyover, else traffic congestion would occur due to the new facility as well.”