Vehicular traffic resumes on Bargur ghat road

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the Bargur ghat road in Erode on Tuesday.

Erode

09 November 2021 23:56 IST

Boulders and trees that fell on the road at Neikarai removed

The movement of vehicles on Bargur ghat road, which was disrupted for 26 hours after boulders fell on the road at two spots on Monday, was restored on Tuesday evening.

Due to rain in the last one month, huge boulders and trees fell on the ghat road at Neikarai disrupting vehicle movement. The national highway connects Anthiyur with Kollegal and Karnataka and vehicle movement to the 32 hamlets in the Bargur Hills was also disrupted. On Monday, only two-wheelers were allowed to use the stretch. By Tuesday evening, restoration works were completed and heavy vehicles were allowed on the stretch.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan inspected the restoration works and discussed with officials on the steps needed to be taken to prevent such incidents.

The Minister also inspected the Varattupallam Reservoir in Anthiyur Taluk.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Palanidevi, Anthiyur Tahsildar Vijayakumar, officials from the departments of Public Works, Highways and others were present.