Vehicles to ferry poll materials to Jarugumalai

The 7.1-km road from Erumapalayam Panangadu to Jarugumalai Hills laid in Veerapandi Assembly constituency in Salem.

SALEM

02 April 2021 00:03 IST

For the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other poll materials will be carried in vehicles from the plains to Jarugumalai, a tribal village in Jarugumalai Reserved Forest area in Panamarathupatti block, after 7.1-km tar-topped road works were completed a few months ago.

The village coming under Kuralnathan Panchayat in Veerapandi Assembly constituency is located in Jarugumalai Reserved Forest of Salem Forest Division where two villages, Melur and Keelur, are located that has a total of 716 voters. Reaching Jarugumalai is a herculean task as one has to trek for 3.5 km from the foothills through the terrain road.

Pregnant women and patients are carried in a cradle or cot to reach the foothills and to the hospitals. Also, provisions and LPG cylinders are carried as head-load by the villagers to Jarugumalai on foot that takes over two-and-a-half hours to reach. Election materials to the booth at the Panchayat Union Middle School are carried as head-load by the villagers in all the elections held so far. Hence, there is a demand for road facility to the village.

Advertising

Advertising

An earthen road was formed under MGNREGS for 8 km. But, vehicles could not be operated. A proposal was submitted in 2018 for diversion of 4.80 hectare of forest land for upgradation of the eight km road from Erumapalayam Panangadu to Jarugumalai.

Also, 9.60 hectare non-forest land was identified in Kurichi village as compensatory land for the forest area diversion proposal. Since the existing right of way for the length of 1.60 km could not be improved due to improper gradient, a new alignment was proposed and clearance was obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Under NABARD funding, the road was laid for 7.1 km at ₹9 crore and work was completed in January this year. Election officials said that vehicles would be used for ferrying poll materials.