ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles to be diverted for PM’s visit to tiger reserves

April 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Due to the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday, the Kakkanallah check-post in the Nilgiris and the Bandipur forest check-post in Karnataka will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. on Saturday (April 8 th) to 10.30 a.m. on April 9 th, a press release said.

Tourists and residents heading to the Nilgiris from Karnataka and vice-versa have been advised to proceed via Gudalur-Devarshola- Pattavayal and through Sulthan Bathery in Kerala and to Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US