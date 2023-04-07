Vehicles to be diverted for PM’s visit to tiger reserves

April 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Due to the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Sunday, the Kakkanallah check-post in the Nilgiris and the Bandipur forest check-post in Karnataka will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. on Saturday (April 8 th) to 10.30 a.m. on April 9 th, a press release said.

Tourists and residents heading to the Nilgiris from Karnataka and vice-versa have been advised to proceed via Gudalur-Devarshola- Pattavayal and through Sulthan Bathery in Kerala and to Karnataka.