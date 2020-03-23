Vehicles stay off the roads

The ‘Janata Curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a vigil against COVID-19 brought the transport sector to a complete halt in Coimbatore on Sunday. Major bus stands and roads in Coimbatore wore a deserted look while a few private vehicles were seen on roads.

TNSTC and private buses stayed off the roads while seven trains passed via Coimbatore Junction.

Several passengers, mostly who arrived in Coimbatore by trains, got stranded at the railway station as there were no buses or autorickshaws for them to travel to their destinations.

P. Satheesh Saravanan, station director, Coimbatore junction, said that four trains towards Palakkad and three towards Erode passed via Coimbatore Junction on Sunday.

A personnel of the Railway Protection Force said that they had to send back a group of 20 passengers as the train they were supposed to travel stood cancelled. A group of seven persons, who arrived at the station from Visakhapatnam said they booked the taxi to travel to Saravanampatti.

Others who got stranded at the station included migrant workers, who wanted to travel to places such as Annur and Valparai. “Our employer has assured to send a van to pick up as there is no bus service,” said Kishan Kumar, a stranded passenger from Jharkhand.

Autorickshaws were not seen in front of railway station, Gandhipuram town bus stand and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Sources at the Coimbatore international airport said that SpiceJet did not have any service on Sunday while IndiGo suspended nine services. Air India operated three services while Air Arabia had its return flight to Sharjah early on the day with two foreign passengers.

Taxis of a local cab aggregator were found operating services in the city. Similarly, delivery agents of two food ordering and delivery platforms were also found on the move in city. Though shutters of restaurants were downed, a few of them delivered food via the food ordering and delivery platforms. With the roads remaining empty, people were also seen taking selfies and videos. Goods carriers too stayed off the roads. Sources said that they were likely to operate in the night to transport essential goods like vegetables.