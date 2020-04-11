Vehicles selling groceries sought for hill areas

Communist Party of India (Erode north district) has urged the district administration to introduce vehicles selling vegetables in hill areas and establish a special medical centre to cater to the needs of people.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, its secretary T.A. Madheswaran said that people in Bargur, Kadambur and Talavadi hills could not purchase vegetables, groceries and essential commodities as shops were closed due to lockdown. “Vehicles selling these items would be of much help to them and the administration should take steps through cooperative societies,” the petition said.

He said that many were unable to purchase medicines. “Special medical centres that function round the clock should be established in the three hill areas,” he added.

The petition said that the hill areas were receiving rain and people were ready to cultivate crops. Hence, seeds should be supplied to them. The petition said that flowers grown in Sathyamangalam could not be marketed and permission was also denied to transport flowers to Karnataka through Pulinjur Check Post. “The administration should seek permission from the Karnataka government to transport flowers,” he added.

He also sought food and basic facilities for the over 100 workers from Bargur Hills, who went to coffee estates in Valparai.