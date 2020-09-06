Vehicles queue up on Yercaud Ghat Road

Salem

06 September 2020 23:03 IST

On first sans complete lockdown, motorists queued on Yercaud Ghat Road to take a trip to the hill station.

The State government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions since September 1 and removed e-pass requirement to travel within the State. However, the government made e-pass mandatory to persons travelling to hill stations like Yercaud. The district administration informed that e-pass is offered only to persons with local address proof in Yercaud or travelling for some business purposes to the hill station.

On Sunday, vehicles queued up on Yercaud Ghat Road to travel to the hill station since early morning. However, many were turned away by police personnel.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, motorists were checked for e-pass and other details. Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said, “motorists are stopped on Ghat Road and details are checked. They are checked for e-pass and local address proof and only those with required documents are allowed.” She added that however, tourism activities has been restricted in the hill station.

Markets, meat shops resumed Sunday business and huge crowds were noticed at these places.