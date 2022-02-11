Vehicles pile up after night ban on ghat road

Restriction in vehicle movement from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Bannari and Hasanur check-posts resulted in piling up of vehicles for over four km on both sides. Normalcy was restored after five hours on Friday.

Based on the Madras High Court order, the Forest Department started to restrict vehicle movement on the stretch that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on the stretch of the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 from Thursday evening. Vehicles, mostly heavy vehicles, were stopped at the check-posts following which vehicles lined up for many kms. However, TNSTC and private buses and ambulances were allowed to use the stretch during night hours.

At 6 a.m. toll was collected and the vehicles were allowed in batches from both the check-posts. But, vehicles moved on a snail’s pace leading to piling up of vehicles.

A TNSTC bus that was scheduled to arrive at 8 a.m. at Talavadi could reach only by 9 a.m. Vegetable-laden vehicles from Talavadi and Karnataka, that were usually operated in the early morning, reached Sathyamangalam only at 9 a.m. “Vehicle movement on the ghat road was normal only after 11.45 a.m.”, said a trader who added that traffic congestion prevailed throughout the stretch. “The situation will turn worse if the breakdown of atruck happens on the ghat road which will completely affect the vehicle movement”, he added.