Vehicles permitted to enter market premises at VOC Park Ground

Following the protest staged by the traders at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market at VOC Park Ground against the Corporation’s decision to prohibit entry ofi two-wheelers into the premises, it was decided to allow vehicles until talks are held.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, both the wholesale and retail shops on the temporary premises were closed in April and vegetables were unloaded at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal. After the State government relaxed the restrictions, the market started functioning from July 5 on the temporary premises. Since over 250 to 300 two-wheelers enter the premises resulting in crowd, the Corporation prohibited entry of vehicles from Tuesday. Corporation officials said that as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus, the decision was taken.

On Tuesday evening, four-wheelers carrying vegetables and fruits were not allowed to enter the market premises by the contractor resulting in traders staging protests. All the five entrances to the market were blocked and vegetable-laden vehicles lined up outside the premises. Traders, loadmen, vehicle drivers and other workers staged a protest. Town DSP Raju, Corporation’s Assistant Commissioner Vijayakumar held talks. They asked the protestors to submit their demands as a petition. It was decided to hold a tripartite meeting.

On Wednesday, Revenue Divisional Officer Premalatha along with corporation officials inspected the market and it was decided to allow vehicles until the meeting is conducted.