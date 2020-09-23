Vehicles parked on Gandhiji Road in Erode cause congestion

23 September 2020 23:11 IST

ERODE

Vehicles selling fruits on the Gandhiji Road stretch, opposite Fire Service Station, is a concern for the road users as they have encroached the road space causing frequent traffic congestion on the busy arterial road.

As many as five to seven autorickshaws were parked throughout the day on the road and people stop their vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, on the road to purchase items.

Unauthorised parking of vehicles on the road consumes half the road space as vehicle users from Panneerselvam Park that move towards Kalaimadu Statue face difficulty. The road was widened a few months ago during the COVID-19 lockdown and these vehicles started utilising the available road space disrupting the flow of vehicles in the busy stretch.

Vehicle movement was hindered during peak hours in the morning and evening as road users wanted the mobile shops to be removed.

“It is a busy stretch and people, too, risk their life by parking their vehicles on the road and go for shopping”, said V. Anand of Kollampalayam.

He said that hospitals, pharmacies, hotels, bakeries and other commercial establishments were present in the stretch where parking facility is not available. “The space should be allotted for two-wheeler parking so that vehicle movement is not disturbed in the road”, he added.