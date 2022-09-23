Vehicles of BJP, Hindu Munnani functionaries damaged in Pollachi

Police teams headed by two Deputy Superintendents of Police have camped at Pollachi for investigation

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 23, 2022 11:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A car belonging to a BJP functionary which was damaged by miscreants at Pollachi in Coimbatore district early on September 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four vehicles belonging to two BJP and a Hindu Munnani functionaries were damaged by unidentified persons at Pollachi in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Friday.

The incidents were reported hours after bottles filled with fuel were hurled at the BJP Coimbatore office and a textile showroom at Oppanakara Street in the city late on Thursday.

The police said miscreants damaged a car belonging to Ponraj, a BJP functionary in charge of Coimbatore south district, early on Friday. The car was parked in front of his residence at Azhagappa Layout at Kumaran Nagar, Pollachi. Windshields and door glasses were damaged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second car which was damaged belonged to BJP functionary Sivakumar at VSV Marriage Hall lane in Kumaran Nagar. According to the police, miscreants hurled a plastic cover filled with diesel at the car.

They damaged the windscreen and door glasses of the car, reportedly after their attempt to set the vehicle ablaze failed. Mr. Sivakumar told the police that two men were found escaping in a two-wheeler.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said that a Hindu Munnani functionary from Kumaran Nagar, namely Saravanakumar, has also complained that unidentified persons damaged two passenger autorickshaws belonging to his family, which were parked in front of the house, early on Friday.

Police teams headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police N. Deepa Sujitha (Pollachi) and G. Keerthivasan (Valparai) were camping at Pollachi and heading the investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app