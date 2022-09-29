Vehicles damaged following clash between DMK, PMK workers in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 29, 2022 18:14 IST

A clash took place between DMK and PMK cadres regarding magnesite mineral smuggling. Five two-wheelers were damaged, including three that were set on fire, during the clash on Wednesday.

According to the police, in the early hours of Wednesday, DMK cadre Prasath (28) and Srinivasan (26) of Uthukinaru in Salem allegedly smuggled magnesite mineral in a mini truck from Mamangam locality with their supporters.

At that time, PMK cadre led by Bhoopathi (33) and Karthi (22) of Narasothipatti came to the spot and allegedly demanded money from the DMK workers for allowing them to smuggle magnesite as the locality fell under the Salem West Assembly constituency, in which R. Arul, from PMK, is the MLA.

This led to a verbal duel, following which supporters from both sides attacked each other and damaged the bikes.

Later, cadres of both sides were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital and lodged a complaint with Suramangalam police.

The police registered a case against both DMK and PMK workers and are investigating further.

Following the clash, police were deployed in the locality to avert untoward incidents.

On Wednesday evening, Mr. Arul submitted a petition to District Collector S. Karmegam urging him to stop smuggling of magnesite minerals and take action against people involved with the activity.

