Vehicles catch fire outside temple in Erode, gutted

As many as 10 two-wheelers parked on the Mariamman temple premises were gutted in fire during the late hours of Monday.

The vehicles belonged to temple administrators who had left for Rameswaram. Residents noticed fire engulfing the vehicles and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department who brought the fire under control in an hour, by which time all vehicles had been gutted.

Erode Taluk police held inquiries and said that since no electric wires or electric vehicles were found on the premises, they suspect the role of miscreants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.