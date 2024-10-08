GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vehicles catch fire outside temple in Erode, gutted

Published - October 08, 2024 11:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 10 two-wheelers parked on the Mariamman temple premises were gutted in fire during the late hours of Monday.

The vehicles belonged to temple administrators who had left for Rameswaram. Residents noticed fire engulfing the vehicles and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department who brought the fire under control in an hour, by which time all vehicles had been gutted.

Erode Taluk police held inquiries and said that since no electric wires or electric vehicles were found on the premises, they suspect the role of miscreants.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.