Vehicles catch fire outside temple in Erode, gutted

As many as 10 two-wheelers parked on the Mariamman temple premises were gutted in fire during the late hours of Monday.

The vehicles belonged to temple administrators who had left for Rameswaram. Residents noticed fire engulfing the vehicles and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department who brought the fire under control in an hour, by which time all vehicles had been gutted.

Erode Taluk police held inquiries and said that since no electric wires or electric vehicles were found on the premises, they suspect the role of miscreants.