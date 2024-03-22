ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles banned on Sathyamangalam - Mysuru NH for two days during Bannari Mariamman kundam festival

March 22, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the kundam festival at Arulmigu Bannari Mariamman Temple, movement of vehicles on Sathyamangalam – Mysuru National Highway 948 would be banned for two days on March 25 and 26.

Police officials said vehicles would not be permitted to use the stretch from Sathyamangalam to Dhimbam on the highway from 2 p.m. on March 25 to 9 p.m. on March 26. Vehicles from Sathyamangalam can pass through Vadakku Pettai, D.G. Pudur, Naal Road, Kadambur hills, Germalam, Arepalayam and Hasanur while vehicles from Hasanur can use the same route to reach Naal Road and Sathyamangalam.

