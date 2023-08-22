HamberMenu
Passengers face difficulty in crossing road in front of New Bus Stand in Coimbatore

The presence of two flyovers between Thudiyalur and the New Bus Stand is said to be the reason for the vehicles moving at break-neck speed, making the stretch accident-prone.

August 22, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A foot over bridge across the Mettupalayam Road has become a necessity in front of the New Bus Stand near Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore.

A foot over bridge across the Mettupalayam Road has become a necessity in front of the New Bus Stand near Sai Baba Colony in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Passengers using the New Bus Stand along Mettupalayam Road near Saibaba Colony in the city face difficulty in crossing the National Highway due to speeding of vehicles for most part of the day.

The rise in number of vehicles has meant more difficulties in navigating the way across the road for the passengers, and facing the risk of getting hit, according to a manager of a showroom in the vicinity.

The presence of two flyovers between Thudiyalur and the New Bus Stand is the reason for the vehicles moving at break-neck speed, making the stretch passing along the bus stand accident-prone. The forthcoming construction of a new flyover at Saibaba Colony for easing traffic congestion will make things more difficult for pedestrians and passengers, says Ravikumar, an autorickshaw driver at Saibaba Colony, seeking to make a case for a pedestrian bridge across the National Highway.

According to the official sources, the traffic congestion near the New Bus Stand could be eased to some extent after shifting the wholesale market in the vicinity to a location in Kavundampalayam. The Coimbatore Corporation is shifting the market to carry out renovation works.

“Crossing the National Highway in front of the New Bus Stand has indeed become tough for the pedestrians and passengers. On the other hand, there are apprehensions that a foot-over bridge may not be an ultimate solution, since such facilities created elsewhere in the city are underutilised defying the very purpose,” T. Theivanai, West Zone Corporation Council Chairperson said. The issue, nevertheless, warrants some intervention in the interests of passengers and pedestrians, she said

However, a demand for a foot-over bridge at the location has apparently not been officially conveyed by the local public as yet. “The Corporation has not officially received any proposal for pedestrian bridge in front of the New Bus Stand,” a senior official said.

