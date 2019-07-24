Vehicle safari resumes at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

The vehicle safari at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), which remained suspended for four months following forest fire, has been resumed here along five routes.

As part of STR eco-tourism promotion, the Forest Department introduced wildlife safari named ‘Vanaporni Nature Education Programme’ during weekends along six routes from November 2017. Tourists were taken inside the forest in department vehicles to enjoy the lush green vegetation and to sight animals. To help tourists choose the date of their choice and check the availability of seats, online reservation system was introduced.

However, following forest fire and summer, the safari was suspended from the last week of February.

Now, the department has resumed safari in the forest ranges of Bhavani Sagar, Talamalai, Thuckanaickenpalayam, Hasanur and Germalam on weekends.

The department has also introduced a package for tourist and named it “Maya Ecological Tourism” after River Moyar that passes through the STR. The programme combined both safari and accommodation in forest guest houses at five locations.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR V. Naganathan said that tourists can opt for Karachikorai – Sujjilkuttai - Tipu Sultan Bridge route, Hasanur – Huligarekuttai route, Germalam – Gerkuttai Route, Talamalai - Tipu Sultan Watch Tower route and Bungalowpudur – Duraiampalayam – Navakinari Mathiankovil – Goundichikuttai route. Safaris will begin at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tourists can visit www.str-tn.org and make bookings for safari and accommodation, as spot booking is not allowed.