Vehicle restrictions imposed for Aadi Krithigai at Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore

To manage the influx of pilgrims during the Aadi Krithigai festival, two and four-wheeler vehicles will not be permitted to travel up to the Marudhamalai hill temple from July 28 to 30.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) said the pilgrims will be prohibited from walking on the hill track and should climb up the steps or take a bus to the top.

The temple’s Executive Officer Senthilkumar said additional temple buses will be organised specifically for the festival.

To further facilitate visitors, a waste water treatment plant built at a cost of ₹87 lakh was inaugurated by the Chief Minister via video conference on July 24 along with new bathroom facilities.

