ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle restrictions imposed for Aadi Krithigai at Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To manage the influx of pilgrims during the Aadi Krithigai festival, two and four-wheeler vehicles will not be permitted to travel up to the Marudhamalai hill temple from July 28 to 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) said the pilgrims will be prohibited from walking on the hill track and should climb up the steps or take a bus to the top.

The temple’s Executive Officer Senthilkumar said additional temple buses will be organised specifically for the festival.

To further facilitate visitors, a waste water treatment plant built at a cost of ₹87 lakh was inaugurated by the Chief Minister via video conference on July 24 along with new bathroom facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US