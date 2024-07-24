GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vehicle restrictions imposed for Aadi Krithigai at Marudhamalai temple in Coimbatore

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

To manage the influx of pilgrims during the Aadi Krithigai festival, two and four-wheeler vehicles will not be permitted to travel up to the Marudhamalai hill temple from July 28 to 30.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) said the pilgrims will be prohibited from walking on the hill track and should climb up the steps or take a bus to the top.

The temple’s Executive Officer Senthilkumar said additional temple buses will be organised specifically for the festival.

To further facilitate visitors, a waste water treatment plant built at a cost of ₹87 lakh was inaugurated by the Chief Minister via video conference on July 24 along with new bathroom facilities.

