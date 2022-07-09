Vehicle movement resumes on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Highways Department installs rumble strips and caution boards on the flyover

Vehicle movement resumed on Trichy Road flyover here on Saturday after the Highways Department installed rumble strips and caution boards on the flyover.

An official of the NH wing of the Department said rumble strips have been put at 10 places, road studs installed near the strips, speed limit boards placed on either side of the flyover, and caution signs displayed. The flyover remained shut for almost two weeks following two accidents on the flyover. Solar road studs would also be placed in a couple of days so that the rumble strips were clearly visible during night hours.

The National Highways wing and Road Safety wings of the State Highways Department and the Police had decided on the measures to control the speed of the vehicles on the flyover after the accidents. The contractor who constructed the flyover had taken up these works. “If the motorists complied with the speed limits, these measures are not needed. These may cause a little discomfort but the immediate focus is on controlling speed of vehicles and avoiding accidents,” the official said.

The rumble strips will be removed gradually when vehicle movement increases and speed limits are followed, the official added.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, rumble strips are not put using bitumen. The Department has put speed breakers on the flyover and these are not permitted. “There are accidents on all roads. The police should take action on violators and ensure that the motorists follow the speed limit and road rules. Having speed breakers (road humps) on flyovers is not the solution. It will only lead to more problems,” he said.