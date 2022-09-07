Vehicle movement resumes on Ghat Road in Yercaud, night ban continues

Traffic came to a standstill following a landslip on Monday night

The Hindu Bureau SALEM
September 07, 2022 15:07 IST

Vehicle movement resumed on Yercaud Ghat Road here on Wednesday morning, while the ban on movement of vehicles during night hours from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. continues.

Earlier during the late hours on Monday, a landslip occurred near the 60-feet bridge on the Ghat Road and the vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

Collector S. Karmegam, who travelled on a moped to reach the spot on Tuesday, asked officials to expedite the works and the blocks were removed on war-footing. After the safety aspects were analysed, officials permitted vehicle movement from Wednesday morning.

Since rain continues and as a safety measure for the motorists, the district administration said vehicle movement during night hours would remain suspended temporarily. Mr. Karmegam, in a release, urged the road users to exercise caution while travelling on the Ghat Road during the daytime.

