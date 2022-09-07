Coimbatore

Vehicle movement resumes on Ghat Road in Yercaud, night ban continues

Vehicle movement resumed on Yercaud Ghat Road here on Wednesday morning, while the ban on movement of vehicles during night hours from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. continues.

Earlier during the late hours on Monday, a landslip occurred near the 60-feet bridge on the Ghat Road and the vehicular traffic came to a standstill.

Collector S. Karmegam, who travelled on a moped to reach the spot on Tuesday, asked officials to expedite the works and the blocks were removed on war-footing. After the safety aspects were analysed, officials permitted vehicle movement from Wednesday morning.

Since rain continues and as a safety measure for the motorists, the district administration said vehicle movement during night hours would remain suspended temporarily. Mr. Karmegam, in a release, urged the road users to exercise caution while travelling on the Ghat Road during the daytime.


