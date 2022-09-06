Vehicle movement in Yercaud banned at nights due to rain

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam inspected Yercaud Ghat Road on September 6, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam announced that vehicle movement in Yercaud would be banned at night, considering the threat of boulders falling over vehicles due to rain on Tuesday.

On Monday night, heavy rain lashed in Yercaud, and following the rain, landslips occurred in several places in the Ghat Road, and boulders and mud fell over the 60-feet bridge. Officials from the Public Works Department and Highway Department rushed to the scene and began clearing the Ghat Road.

On Tuesday morning, Salem District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the Ghat Road on a moped and instructed the officials to clear the blocks immediately. The Collector, along with the workers, removed a tree that fell on the Ghat Road. Following the landslip, traffic movement was stopped on the Ghat Road on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Karmegam said over five cm of rainfall was recorded in Yercaud on Monday night. A landslip took place at the 60 feet bridge, and a vehicle that was stuck in the landslip was later retrieved.

At many places, water flows on the roads in the Ghat. As rain is expected to continue, the Collector banned vehicles from passing on the Ghat Road at nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Seeking people’s cooperation to this decision, he urged them be careful while travelling to Yercaud even during the daytime as boulders may fall on the road.