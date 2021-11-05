Vehicle movement hit on Yercaud-Kuppanur ghat road

Landslips occurred at many places on Yercaud - Kuppanur Ghat Road in Salem on Friday.

SALEM

05 November 2021 23:20 IST

Following landslip at many places on Yercaud – Kuppanur ghat road, vehicle movement on the stretch was disrupted on Friday.

Heavy rain in Shevaroyan Hills led to landslip on the 17.4-km ghat road, leading to boulders and trees falling on the road at over five spots. Boulders covered the road fully at many places while many trees were uprooted.

District Collector S. Karmegam inspected the landslip sites and asked the officials from Public Works Department, Highways Department and Revenue Department to immediately deploy earthmovers and complete the works on a war footing.

Officials said vehicle movement on the stretch was completely banned and vehicles were diverted through Hasthampatti – Kondappanaickenpatti Yercaud Main Road to reach Yercaud.

Meanwhile, rain in Shevaroyan Hills led to flooding in River Thirumanimutharu.

Likewise, boulders and trees fell on Dhimbam Ghat Road in Erode district affecting the movement of heavy vehicles for two hours. Landslip occurred at two places near the 27th hairpin bend. The Hasanur police along with National Highways Authority of India officials cleared the boulders using earthmovers.