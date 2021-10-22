Vehicle movement hit as boulders fall on Bargur ghat road

Boulders that fell on the Bargur ghat road in Erode district on Friday.

ERODE

22 October 2021 22:33 IST

Movement of vehicles on the Bargur ghat road was disrupted for the entire day on Friday after boulders and trees fell on the road at 10 places.

The 18 km stretch of the national highway leads to Bargur and other habitations located at the east and west sides of the hill and also to Kollegal in Karnataka. The hill areas have been receiving rain in the past one month and huge boulders and trees fell on the road in the early hours of Friday.

Movement of vehicles was stopped on the ghat road and officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), police and forest departments inspected the spot.

Excavators were pressed into service and boulders were removed while trees were chopped and removed from the road. However, big boulders that fell on the road at two places could not be removed by the excavators.

Two-wheelers and pickup vans were allowed to use the road from Bargur to Anthiyur while vehicles from Anthiyur were not allowed.

Motorists were asked to be cautious while passing the ghat section as the soil has become loose and slippery.

Bus services to the hill areas were also cancelled for the day. A.G. Venkatachalam, MLA, Anthiyur, inspected the restoration works. Officials said that traffic would resume on Saturday after the boulders were removed.