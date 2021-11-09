Vehicle movement hit as boulders fall on Anthiyur– Bargur ghat road

Movement of vehicles on Bargur ghat road was disrupted after boulders fell on the road at two spots on Monday.

The hill area has been receiving rain in the past one month. Last month, huge boulders and trees fell on the road at 10 places.

Due to rain on Sunday, a portion of loose soil slipped on the road at two places at Neikarai, affecting the vehicle movement completely. As bus services were also stopped, workers could not reach the hilltop.

Likewise, people from the hilltop also could not reach Anthiyur. Only two-wheelers were allowed to use the stretch as restoration works could not begin due to rain.

Police personnel, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other officials reached the spot.

Officials said the boulders should be broken and removed from the road and it would take time.

At present, work was on to double lane Anthiyur - Bargur - Kollegal road by the NHAI and restoration work was expected to be completed only on Tuesday.