ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle movement disrupted on arterial road

Published - October 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic came to a standstill on Gandhiji Road in the city after youth in large numbers thronged a textile retail shop that reportedly advertised sales of shirts for ₹1 on Saturday.

Hundreds of youth gathered in front of the shop affecting the flow of vehicles on the road connecting Kalaimadu Silai and Panneerselvam Park. As vehicle movement was disrupted, police arrived at the shop and held inquiries. While the youth told police that they received messages through social media that the shop was offering shirts for ₹1 each, the shop workers refused the claim. Police asked the youth to disperse and normalcy was restored after an hour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US