Vehicle movement disrupted on arterial road

Published - October 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic came to a standstill on Gandhiji Road in the city after youth in large numbers thronged a textile retail shop that reportedly advertised sales of shirts for ₹1 on Saturday.

Hundreds of youth gathered in front of the shop affecting the flow of vehicles on the road connecting Kalaimadu Silai and Panneerselvam Park. As vehicle movement was disrupted, police arrived at the shop and held inquiries. While the youth told police that they received messages through social media that the shop was offering shirts for ₹1 each, the shop workers refused the claim. Police asked the youth to disperse and normalcy was restored after an hour.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Erode

