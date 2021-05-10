Vehicle movement along border districts remains low

Essential services and travel for medical reasons allowed across inter-State borders

Movement of vehicles along the districts bordering neighbouring States of Karnataka and Kerala was low on Monday when Tamil Nadu imposed a fortnight-long intense lockdown to combat COVID-19.

In Hosur, company vehicles plied with exemption given to continuous processing industries to continue work albeit with 50% workforce.

In the TN-Kerala border in Coimbatore district, Revenue Department officials said that the traffic was minimal as both states went into lockdown and made e-pass mandatory for inter-State travel. At Walayar, the main inter-State border, a joint team of the police, Revenue and Health Departments checked vehicles that entered Tamil Nadu. “Vehicles plying for essential services and medical emergencies were permitted. Goods vehicles were also allowed,” said R. Srinivasulu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Perur sub-division.

Periyanaickenpalayam DSP G. Krishnamoorthy said that very few vehicles passed through the inter-State border at Anaikatti.

In Valparai sub-division, which has four inter-State borders, officials allowed local people involved in agriculture related works in both States to cross the borders, said Valparai DSP M. Vivekanandan.

Police presence at all border checkposts and across the Nilgiris was stepped up.

People requiring medical treatment either in Coimbatore, Sultan Bathery in Kerala or Chamrajanagar in Karnataka would be allowed if they possessed the relevant permits issued by the Zonal Medical Officer, officials said.