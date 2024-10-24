ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle Manufacturing Competition underway in Chettipalayam, Coimbatore

Published - October 24, 2024 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th edition of the Vehicle Manufacturing Competition, organised by the Hyderabad-based Fraternity of Mechanical and Automotive Engineers (FMAE) and co-presented by Kumaraguru Institutions is underway at Kari Motor Race Track in Chettipalayam, Coimbatore.

Around 60 colleges and institutions from across the country are participating in this edition, where competitions are held in four categories - Formula Student (FSS India), FMAE Moto Student, Formula Kart Design Challenge (FKDC), and Bharat Solar Vehicle Challenge (BSVC). Special emphasis has been placed on electric mobility and sustainable transport solutions for this edition. Participants will be tasked with creating vehicles from scratch as per the rules set by the competition, and will be subjected to extreme scrutiny. The participants are also prohibited from using technical professionals to build their vehicles.

“We (FMAE) are doing here today is mostly turning the theoretical knowledge into practical knowledge. We are helping students come up with practical projects and compete with nation-wide teams from reputed institutions, giving them and opportunities to engage with professionals coming from top automotive industries, Adithya Rao, Director, FMAE said.

This on-ground competition is the culmination of more than seven months of meticulous preparation from the participants. They will be developing vehicles on their own against real-world automotive engineering challenges.

