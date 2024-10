Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Devasthanam has announced restrictions on entry of four wheelers atop the hills from October 31 to November 3 and from November 7 to 10 in view of the continuous holidays as devotees are expected to throng the temple in large numbers. Devotees can use the steps or ride two-wheelers or could travel by Devasthanam buses and privately arranged buses by Devasthanam, a release said.