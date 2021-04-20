Vehicle checks, patrolling to be intensified

Coimbatore

20 April 2021 04:43 IST

The Coimbatore City Police will intensify vehicle checks during the night curfew imposed by the State government from April 20 (Tuesday) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Police sources said that no private vehicles would be allowed between 10 p.m and 4 a.m. as part of the curfew and vehicle checks would be held at various points across the city. Patrolling would be strengthened to ensure that shops do not function beyond the stipulated time limit.

Tiruppur City Police will deploy nearly 300 police personnel and set up 100 vehicle checking points to monitor the night curfew from Tuesday, sources said.

