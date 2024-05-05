Vehicle checks intensified at Yercaud foothills in Salem

May 05, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Salem

Officials from the Departments of Police and Transport, on Sunday, intensified vehicle check at the foothills of Yercaud and gave strict instructions to the drivers to comply with the prescribed speed limit of 30 kmph.

On April 30, a private bus carrying 65 passengers fell into a gorge on Yercaud Ghat Road, and five persons lost their lives in the accident. Following this, the Salem district administration instructed the police and Regional Transport Officers to check the vehicles and take action on the crew of those that were found speeding and carrying more passengers. With Yercaud receiving heavy rain for the past three days, the number of tourists visiting the hill town has increased from Saturday.

On Sunday, the officials checked the vehicles for the condition of brakes, and collected details such as the number of passengers, and the experience of drivers. This resulted in lining up of vehicles at the foothills.

In the past 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Yercaud had received 14.8 mm rainfall.

