Vehicle checks intensified across Erode district

Cash, goods transported without documents to be seized

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force for the Assembly election, round-the-clock vehicle checks have been intensified in the district. Officials have asked people to carry valid documents while transporting goods.

The district has eight Assembly Constituencies and 24 flying surveillance teams, 24 static surveillance teams and 24 video surveillance teams have been formed to check vehicles for transport of cash, valuables and other products without valid documents.

Members of the flying squad checked the vehicles plying in the city and across the district. Vehicles entering the State from Karnataka through Hasanur were also checked. The police strength in the checkposts at border areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in Talavadi, Hasanur and Bargur hills have been increased to check vehicles for bootlegging.

Meanwhile, the weekly grievances redressal day meeting conducted every Monday at the Collectorate stands cancelled until the election process is completed. A box has been kept at the ground floor of the Collectorate for the public to drop their grievance petitions.

Permission for public meetings

A total of 61 locations across the eight Assembly constituencies in the district have been approved for conducting public meetings.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that political parties were permitted to conduct meetings only in the permitted locations after obtaining permission from the election officials concerned. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures should be adhered to while conducting the meeting.

The locations permitted in Erode East constituency are Marapalam Four Road, Surampatti Four Road, Second bus stop Surampatti, Opposite to Hotel Chimney, Sampath Nagar and Thirunagar Colony; Erode West constituency – Veerappanchatiram bus stop, Mariamman Kovil Thidal Moolapalayam, Kariyakaliamman Kovil Thidal and Opposite Panchayat Union Primary School at Modakkurichi, Elavamalai village, Kalingarayanpalayam, Mettunasuvampalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Perodu, Kuttai Tayirpalayam and K.K. Nagar, all at Chithode. List of locations permitted in the constituencies of Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai, Bhavani Sagar and Modakkurichi are available with the returning officers concerned.

Control room set up

Complaints related to model code of conduct (MCC) violations can be lodged round the clock at the control room set up at the Collectorate.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that since MCC is in force in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district from February 26, complaints can be lodged by dialling control room’s toll free number 1077 or 0424-2267672. Complaints can be also be mailed spltahrele.erd@gmail.com. Complaints will be forwarded to the returning officers concerned for necessary action, he added.