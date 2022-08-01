Coimbatore

Vehicle check intensified in Salem City for helmet, over 2,100 cases filed

Salem City Police collecting fine from two-wheeler riders for violation on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN
Staff Reporter Salem August 01, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:59 IST

The Salem City Police on Monday launched an intensive vehicle check in the city and slapped a fine on those who did not wear helmets.

Recently, the City Police announced that wearing helmet is compulsory and people who are riding pillion also should also wear helmet from August 1. Based on the announcement, the city police conducted checks in the city.

Checks were conducted at six permanent check points in Seelanaickenpatti, Ariyanoor, Ayothiyapattinam, Masinaickenpatti, Achankuttapatti, and Karuppur toll plaza, as well as 23 important locations, including the Collectorate, Kondalampatti, Yercaud FootHills, Five Roads, Four Roads, and Three Roads. The police slapped a ₹100 fine for not wearing helmet.

Till evening, a total of 2,108 cases were filed for not wearing helmets, including 584 at six check-posts, 1,328 cases in 23 locations and 196 cases by traffic police in signals. The police also registered 225 cases for not following traffic rules.

