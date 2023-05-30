Vehicle campaign launched to stop smuggling of mineral wealth to Kerala

May 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) on Tuesday launched a vehicle campaign in Coimbatore to stop illicit mining and smuggling of mineral wealth to Kerala and to prevent the neighbouring State from treating Tamil Nadu as a dump yard for its waste.

The president of the Iyakkam, V. Easwaran, criticised the State Police machinery for prohibiting the vehicle campaign. It is a shame on Indian democracy that permission had to be obtained through court for a vehicle campaign to prevent illicit mining of mineral wealth, he said.

The campaign started from Chettipalayam and wound its way via Mayileripalayam, Premier Mills, Othakkalmandapam and Malucmichampatti. The campaign also sought a ban on any development or industrial activity along the Western Ghats for a two km radius. It also sought a ban on the practice of collecting bribe of ₹500 per unit of mineral wealth. The campaign also sought a ban on Kerala treating Tamil Nadu as a dump yard for the waste generated there.

