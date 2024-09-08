GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vehicle campaign for vulture conservation to cover Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore districts

Updated - September 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P. Rajkumar (second right) and Mayor R. Ranganayaki (right) flagging off the vulture awareness campaign vehicle in Coimbatore on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P. Rajkumar (second right) and Mayor R. Ranganayaki (right) flagging off the vulture awareness campaign vehicle in Coimbatore on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A vehicle campaign by Arulagam, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to vulture conservation, was launched in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Coimbatore MP P. Rajkumar and Mayor R. Ranganayaki flagged off the campaign vehicle at VOC Park in observance of International Vulture Awareness Day. The campaign will cover a total of 600 km across Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore districts.

Mr. Rajkumar stated that he would advocate for the protection of critically endangered vultures in Parliament and proposed the creation of a district-level initiative to preserve and promote local flora and fauna, similar to efforts at national and state levels.

Ms. Ranganayaki stressed the importance of raising awareness about the role vultures play in the ecosystem and dispelling superstitions surrounding them.

K. Kalidass, from environmental NGO Osai, noted that vultures were commonly seen 40 years ago, but now their populations are confined to a few forest areas. In Tamil Nadu, they have largely retreated to forests in the Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore districts, and sightings in the Sirumugai area of Coimbatore now offer hope for an increase in their population.

N. Manisundar, State president of the Environmental Wing of DMK, highlighted the participation of elected representatives as a significant endorsement of vulture conservation efforts.

S. Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulagam, emphasised that vultures are crucial for maintaining a healthy environment. The NGO is working closely with tribal communities and villagers in the Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore districts to protect these birds.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:42 pm IST

