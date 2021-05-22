Vegetables to be sold in vehicles from tomorrow

ERODE

22 May 2021 22:27 IST

With the State government announcing a week-long lockdown from May 24, during which grocery stores would be closed, the corporation has allowed traders to sell vegetables in autorickshaws in the corporation limits.

Currently, wholesale vegetable shops function during night hours till early morning at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable Market while retail shops function from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day. Uzhavar Sandhai that was functioning at Sampath Nagar was shifted temporarily to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School premises at Panneerselvam Park from May 20. The fruit market is functioning at the rear side of the Corporation Central Bus Terminal till 7 a.m. every day.

Advertising

Advertising

Since vegetable shops were not allowed to function from Monday, the civic body has decided to allow the traders to sell vegetables in their vehicles in wards across the city.

Officials said that autorickshaws carrying vegetables will be stationed at locations in the streets and residents can purchase them. “We will ensure that people do not gather in large numbers at each place while purchasing”, said the officials. The number of vehicles that will be allowed to sell vegetables in each ward will be known soon, they added.